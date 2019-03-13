Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl David Rockey Sr..

Carl David Rockey Sr., 70, of Washington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born July 29, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Albert and Martha Poplava Rockey.

Carl graduated from Avella High School and worked at Waller Inc. as a construction foreman.

He was a member of St. Hilary Catholic Church, Moose Lodge and Alpine Club.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, turkey shoots and shooting pool with his friends. He loved his Schnauzers.

Surviving are a son, Carl Rockey Jr. of Washington; daughter Jami (Barry) McGlumphy of Venetia; sister Barbara McClain of Avella; two grandchildren, Reilly and Cole; and several nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Jack Rockey.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, March 14, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will be private in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donnell House, in care of Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.