Carl E. Yost, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

Carl was born in Temple, Mich., October 20, 1937, and spent much of his life in Greene County. He was a graduate of West Greene High School and served in the U.S. Army for four years.

He worked for Penn Line Service until an accident required the amputation of his right arm and leg. He graduated from Robert Morris Junior College, where he studied accounting. He returned to Waynesburg and worked at Sutton Printing, George Albert Construction, and then at Burns Tire Service from 1976-1996.

In August of 1989 he married Gale Gebeau Fisher in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in Waynesburg until 1996 when they moved to Texas to be near Gale's son and granddaughter.

Carl attended the Bible Believer's Baptist church in Corpus Christi for several years. He also worked for his stepson doing data entry at John Fisher's PT Clinic.

Carl enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was blessed with loving support from his neighbors, Bill and Dee Ingram during the last years of his life.

He is survived by his two sisters, Amanda (Walter) Burns of Graysville and Judith Thompson of Aguanga, Calif.; stepchildren Lori A. (Troy Martin) Fisher of Waynesburg, Douglas "Dusty" (Denise) Fisher of Burley, Idaho, and Dr. John (Mary) Fisher of Corpus Christi; stepgrandchildren Dana (Carlos) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Cory Kiger of Waynesburg and Larissa (Jesse) Dring of Burley; and stepgreat-grandchildren Jasmine Rodriguez, Julian Rodriguez and Kyzer Kiger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gale A. Yost; parents Victor and Alma Yost; and brothers Harold Yost, Marvin Thomas Yost and Donald Yost.

At Carl's request, no formal services are being held. Carl's neighbor hosted a celebration of life. His ashes will be distributed in a private ceremony.