Carl Eugene "Gene" Barnhart, 83, of Claysville, died peacefully, in the presence of his immediate family, Saturday, September 19, 2020, after battling a long illness. He was born September 12, 1937, on the McAdoo farm in Independence Township, Washington County, a son of the late Glenn William Barnhart and Helen Ruth Barnhart.

Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Barnhart Post (surviving is her husband, Sam Post).

He was a 1955 graduate of Claysville High School and later attended Waynesburg College from 1956-58, where he was a member of the wrestling team both years. Following college, he served in the United States Marine Corps on active duty and reserves from 1958-1964 and he was honorably discharged as a lance corporal.

Gene was happily married to Mary Louise Sapp September 18, 1961, and enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised three dear children.

Gene spent the majority of his career working at Jessop Steel Company for 35 years and later retired in 1993. He then spent an additional 10 years working for the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church as security and custodian.

Mr. Barnhart was a member of the Claysville United Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon for six years and youth group leader for two years. He then became a member of Roneys Point United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder for three years.

His pastimes included studying genealogy and history with his wife, Mary. They were members of the Old National Pike Historical Society and A.D. White Historical Society, where they provided many displays at meetings throughout the years.

Gene had a real love for traveling that began in the 1950s on excursions out west with his family members and friends. Over the years, he was able to visit most of the states including Alaska and Hawaii. One place dearest to him were the many family vacations to Niagara Falls and Wasaga Beach, Canada.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise Sapp Barnhart; cherished children Dr. Ronald Eugene Barnhart, Diane Louise Barnhart Bamont, RN, and Brian Douglas Barnhart, DMD (Kristen); beloved "Pap Pap" of grandchildren Gregory Douglas Bamont, Zachary Robert Barnhart, Olivia Ruth Barnhart, Elyssa "Elly" Grace Barnhart and Julia Faith Barnhart; and dear brother Robert Barnhart. He is also survived by many dear friends, family members, and nieces and nephews.

