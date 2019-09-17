Carl F. Popielarczyk, 89, of Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, passed away in his home Sunday, September 15, 2019.

He was born December 15, 1929, in Centerville, a son of the late Joseph and Stella Idzik Popielarczyk.

He was a 1949 graduate of Centerville High School.

He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1951, serving as a staff sergeant in Korea. He served his country honorably as a member of the Chemical Corp – 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion. He was wounded in service and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant for Meritorious Service. He was honorably discharged in October 1953.

Mr. Popielarczyk briefly worked as a welder, but most of his career was employed as an underground coal miner, having worked in several area mines. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

Carl was also a member of the former Vestaburg Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Hanson-Cole American Legion Post 391, Fredericktown, and a member of the Black Diamond Golf League.

He was an avid sportsman and played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He loved his hometown teams of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

On January 13, 1961, he married Yvonne "Bonnie" Zelnis Popielarczyk, who passed away April 14, 2019, after 58 years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Louann Gech (John) of Coal Center, Brad Reparsky (Ruth) of Centerville and Randy Popielarczyk (Theresa Pearce) of Charleroi; six grandchildren, Heather Tyhonas (Jason), Bri Gech (Sam), Erin and Danielle Reparsky and Brandon and Jacob Popielarczyk; and three great-grandchildren, Colin and Cole Tyhonas and Presley Solomon.

In addition to his wife, parents and young daughter Carla, he was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Adam, Joseph, Walter and Custer, and a sister, Mary Gontko.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, with Father John Paul Bailey officiating. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with military rites accorded graveside by Hanson-Cole American Legion Post 391 and the U.S. Army.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.