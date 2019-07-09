Carl George Haring, 88, of Waynesburg, went to be with his Lord Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, with his son, David, by his side.

He was born May 16, 1931, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John Franklin Haring and Kathryn Belford Haring.

Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Naomi Katherine Burnfield Haring; his infant son, Leslie; and sister Erma June Shriver.

Carl was a loyal member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg, where he served as a deacon for many years. His passion in life was loving Jesus and his family.

He was a retired mine shaft construction supervisor for R.G. Johnson. As a young man, he mined and delivered coal to several local schools and businesses.

Carl was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed muskie fishing with his friend Wayne Riggenbaugh. Earlier in life, he enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed gardening and shared his produce with friends and strangers.

Surviving are his two sons, David Carl Haring and daughter-in-law Debby of Waynesburg and Paul Kenneth Haring and daughter-in-law Ginger of Carmichaels; his brothers and sisters, Claire Wise, John Haring, Susie Stanley and Mitzy Coleman, all of Palatka, Fla., Frankie Haring of Dublin, Ga., and Bonnie Eubanks of Rentz, Ga.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

