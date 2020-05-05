Pastor Carl H. Phillips, 89, of Marianna, knew his God and went to be home with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Harleysville.Carl was born February 14, 1931, on the farm in West Bethlehem Township, Marianna, a son of the late Abraham and Celeste Moore Phillips.Carl attended West Bethlehem High, Waynesburg College, where he received a bachelor's degree, as well as Ashland Theological Seminary in Ohio, where he received a master's of divinity, and California University of Pennsylvania, where he did postgraduate work.Carl pastored in the Brethren Church for over 40 years in Fremont and Steubenville, Ohio, and at the Highland Brethren Church and Vinco Brethren Church; as well as the Ten Mile Church of the Brethren in Pennsylvania.His favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28, "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."Carl was active on various boards and offices of the Brethren Church at both the district and national level. Carl was also a teacher and principal at West Bethlehem Township Elementary School.In addition to his regular vocations, Carl was a talented carpenter. He worked on many homes and buildings in and around Marianna, as well as rebuilding and remodeling the homes of his children. Carl had a wonderful tenor voice and often sang at services and weddings. His favorite hymns were, "And Can It Be" and "The Master Has Come." But the thing he most loved to do was sing with his brothers, sisters and children at family gatherings.Carl was one of the most hardworking, patient and loving men who ever graced this earth. He will be sorely missed by his large family and many friends.Carl is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Ansell Phillips, as well as six children, Roy (Sherry) Phillips of McCormick, S.C., Byron (Sandra) Phillips of Perkiomenville, Susan (Raymond) Hagerich of Green Lane, Chaplain Carl Mark (Deanna) Phillips of Springfield, Va., Jane (Bill) Raihala of Hammond, Wis., and Saundra (Greg) Linton of Chetek, Wis.He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, Lauren (Ian) Cartwright of Farmington Hills, Mich., Jared Phillips of Mendoza, Argentina, Rachel (Michael) Griesinger of San Marcos, Calif., Alice (Anthony) Thornhill of Sellersville, Sally (Michael) Fox of Pottstown, Abraham Phillips of Perkiomenville, Noah (Katie) of Perkiomenville, Amber (Steve) Rich of Perkiomenville, Clark Hagerich of Perkiomenville, Leah Phillips of South Bend, Ind., Lynnea Phillips of Bloomington, Ind., Luke (April) Phillips of Springfield, Celeste Raihala of Hammond, Susan (James) Bingham of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Nellie (Austin) Hutchinson of Hudson, Wis., Lucy (Elijah) Richmond of Xenia, Ohio, Mick Raihala of Hammond, Ann Raihala of Hammond, Abram Linton of Green Lane, Benjamin Linton of Chetek, Samuel Linton of Mosinee, Wis., Dora Linton of Mosinee, Wis., and Eve Linton of Chetek.In addition, three sisters survive; Pauline Shuman, Bonnie Phillips and Rosemary Friend; as well as 25 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Celeste Phillips; five brothers, Ronald, Clarence, Robert, Homer and Benjamin; and three sisters, Edith Moore Shrontz, Jessie Phillips and Janice Forney. Carl was also preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Jesse Carl Phillips, and his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Jones Phillips.Funeral services and internment will be private, for immediate family only, due to coronavirus restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1728 Main Street, Marianna.A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland Brethren Church, 450 Highland Ridge Road, Marianna, PA 15345The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Peter Becker Community, Grand View Hospice and Nichol Funeral Home for all of the care and service provided.Psalm 127:2 "...he giveth his beloved sleep."
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.