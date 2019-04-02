Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl J. Bennett Sr..

Carl J. Bennett Sr., 81, of West Finley, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 16, 1937, in Washington County, a son of the late Jack Mason Bennett and Faith Hemelrick Bennett.

Mr. Bennett worked at Chevrolet Motors in Cleveland for 10 years and at Brookman's Auto Wrecking for 23 years.

On November 16, 1962, he married Frances Montgomery, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Carl J. Bennett Jr. of West Finley; a daughter, Carolyn (Donald) Weisgarber of Washington; two brothers, Clarence Bennett and Jackie Bennet, both of Elyria, Ohio; a sister, Sharon Bennett of Washington; and a grandson, Adam Weisgarber, who was his pride and joy.

Deceased are two sisters, Freda Dennis and Mildred Veith.

He also leaves behind his Dachshund, Doodles.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, with the Rev. Douglas Keith officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.