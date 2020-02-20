Carl Joseph Kolar Sr., 91, formerly of Masontown, passed away from this life Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 15, 1928, in Sunshine, a son of the late Martin and Martha Malinsky Kolar.

On May 10, 1952, he married his loving wife of over 67 years, Gertrude C. Pavlick Kolar, who survives.

Carl graduated from Masontown High School on May 15, 1946. He attended the Toledo School of Meat Cutting, where he became a kosher trained butcher. After starting his career at Union Market at age 10, he was then hired as the head butcher for Union Supply at the young age of 17. Carl went on to manage several grocery store chains which included Loblaws and Gee Bees. He received a state award from Senator Arlen Spector for hiring and assisting those with special needs in the workplace. After retiring, he worked for Enterprise Car Rental in Waynesburg transporting cars.

As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He frequently visited the cabin in northern Pennsylvania with friends for recreation. Carl especially enjoyed yearly trips to Wyoming to hunt elk, moose, and deer with his son. One of his favorite places he had traveled to was Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Carl was a member of the former All Saints Church in Masontown. He was a fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus of Uniontown. Carl was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America, Isaac Walton League, and an officer of Amend Sportsman Club. He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader and coached for the Little Knights League.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Carl (Kathy) Kolar of Carmichaels; a daughter and special beloved caregivers, Tama (CJ) Kowalski of Bethel Park; a daughter, Lisa (Leonard) Marovich of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Erika Lesnick-Baldauff (fiance Anthony Habbit), Larissa (Conley) Rusko, Leonard Marovich and Kelly (Jared) Lapkowicz; and two great-grandchildren, Haley Rusko and Alexander Baldauff; a brother, John (Carol) Kolar; brother-in-law Henry Barto; many loving nieces and nephews and their families who also survive.

Deceased are two brothers, Martin and George Kolar, and three sisters, Betty Barto, Anna Christoff and Rose Smargie.

Carl was a devoted father and grandfather who loved, cherished, and supported his family. He will be deeply missed by his children and grandchildren.

The Valley Hospice staff in Wheeling, W.Va. provided professional and compassionate care.

A private service was held under the direction of Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100.