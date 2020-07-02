Carl R. Philcous, 85, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, following a brief illness.

He was born July 10, 1934, in Brownsville, a son of the late Carl R. and Lena Welsh Philcous.

Mr. Philcous was a 1953 graduate of Brownsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1957 until 1959. After he was honorably discharged, he went on to work as an independent tire dealer. After retiring, he then worked, part-time, for Wood Energy Shed and Waterworks Pool Supply.

On April 7, 1962, in Washington, he married Marolyn Hufford, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kathy Philcous; and a son, Scott (Doreen McTighe) Philcous, both of Washington.

Deceased is a sister, Agnes Snider.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House at www.concordialm.org. Online condolences may be directed to www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.