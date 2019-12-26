Carl "Bud" Whipple, 76, of Antioch, Tenn., formerly of Washington, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

He was born July 8, 1943, in Washington, a son of the late Carl "Doc" Whipple and Nellie I. Berdine Whipple.

Carl was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He served in the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with one-star, Purple Heart, and Naval Commendation of Honor.

He was Methodist by faith.

He was married for 49 years to Myrtle Ruth Whipple, who died October 14, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Carl "Skipp" (Christy) Whipple of Antioch; a brother, Fred G. Chase of Washington; a sister, Donna May Bryner of Washington; two grandchildren, Savannah (Stephen Peake) Whipple and Leanne (Mark) Blair.

Deceased are two sisters, Carol L. Crouch and Shirley Marsicano.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.