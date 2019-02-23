Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Fay Miller.

Carla Fay Miller, 63, of Washington, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Washington Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born November 19, 1955, in Washington, a daughter of the late Carl and Patricia Holmes Pryor.

A graduate of Trinity High School, she went on to receive her nursing degree from Ohio Valley School of Nursing.

Carla worked as a bank teller prior to embarking on her more than 25-year career as a Registered Nurse.

She was a dedicated caregiver, working in Washington Hospital, Donnell House and doing wound care at the Hospital and Wound Center, as well as working as a home health nurse.

Mrs. Miller was a devout Christian and Pittsburgh sports fan, who enjoyed traveling, thrift shopping and attending concerts. However, Carla's greatest joy was her grandchildren. She adored them, and loved spending every moment she could with them.

On June 4, 1973, she married Gordon E. Miller, who died July 30, 2011.

Surviving are her companion, John Painter; three children, Valerie Miller, Michael (Ashley) Miller and Gordon "Boo" (Renee Karr) Miller, Jr.; two brothers, Alan "Buzz" (Diane Loar) Pryor, and James (Penny) Pryor; sister Pam (John) Kelley; four grandchildren, Tyler (Kasey) McKinney, Dylan Miller, Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Miller; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased is a grandchild. Cody Miller.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 26.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.