Carmella Iuliani Mikolay peacefully passed from this life to the next, surrounded by her loved ones, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Carrie was born in Little Italy in Cleveland, Ohio, April 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Nicolas and Theresa Secando Iuliani.

Carrie married William Mikolay July 20, 1957 (the hottest day of the year), and together they built a home and family. They lived in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, from 1966 until they retired and moved to Salem, Ohio, in 1985.

Carrie enjoyed a quiet life that revolved around her family and her faith. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Catholic by faith, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, a member of St. Paul Church, and was proud to raise her children in the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mikolay, in 2001; her sister, Laura Casalina; her brothers, Alfonso and William Iuliani; and a dear nephew, David Casalina.

She is survived by her daughters, Monica Mikolay of Richeyville, Laurie Cull (John Shoaff) of Salem, Ohio; two sons, William (Dana) Mikolay Jr. of Brownsville and John (Judy) Mikolay of Wickliffe, Ohio; a nephew, Michael Casalina; a great-niece, Jackie Casalina; eight grandchildren, John Mikolay Jr., Jesse (Katey) Mikolay, Adam Mikolay, Daniel (Ashley) Mikolay, Lucas Mikolay, Abigail Cull, Emily Cull (Lance Smith), Margaret Cull; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Joseph and Allison Mikolay; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Community Hospice provided care and kindness over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, Salem, Ohio; St. Katharine Drexel, Richeyville; Community Hospice; or a .

We can all keep her memory alive by planting some flowers and by being kind to one another.

In light of the recent events, the funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Burial will be in Beallsville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.