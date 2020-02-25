Carmella R. "Carmie" Frantz, 62, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 17, 1957, in Washington, she was a daughter of Patricia Dubina Insana of Washington and the late Pete Insana.

Carmie was a graduate of Trinity High School in Washington and was employed early in her life at Brockway Glass. She was later employed with Hydro-Carbide, Inc. in Latrobe and last employed with Gregg Staffing in Greensburg.

She was a member of Houston Presbyterian Church. Carmie loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping and decorating her home.

She is survived by her husband, Ted W. Frantz, whom she married in September of 1980; two sons, Benjamin A. (Shana) of Chambersburg and Brian P. of Latrobe; two grandsons, Gavin B. and Gage A.; and her sister, Judy Brna of Washington.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Aubrey Nicole Frantz September 3, 2018.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, Howard I. Abram In-Home Care/Respite Care Program, 321 Norristown Road – Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg.

