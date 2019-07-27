Dr. Carmen Putorti, 84, of Washington, formerly of Chartiers Township, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

He was born April 24, 1935, in Washington, a son of William and Ella Curcio Putorti.

Dr. Putorti was a 1953 graduate of Chartiers High School, 1957 graduate of California State Teachers College (presently California University) and received his doctorate in education from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1975. Always interested in education, Carmen also took classes from University of Pittsburgh, West Virginia University, Wittenberg University in Ohio, Virginia State University, Penn State University-Abbington and Community College of Allegheny County.

He taught in the Chartiers-Houston High School from 1957 to 1965 and Central Bucks School District from 1965 to 1975. In 1975, he became director of curriculum for the Trinity School District, a position he held until 1987. Carmen then became director of education for Washington Institute of Technology and Penn Commercial and completed his career in education as instructor of science and social studies for the Community College of Allegheny County.

Dr. Putorti was a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Supervisors and Curriculum Development, serving as president in 1984.

He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

Carmen was a HAM radio operator and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.

On March 25, 1959, he married Janice Weaver, who passed away December 5, 2001. Carmen married Kathleen Kimble Duchess on November 29, 2003.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathleen, are a daughter, Pamela Hamilton (Dennis) of Charleston, S.C.; a son, C. Patrick Putorti (Dawn Predmore) of Upper St. Clair; six grandchildren, Geoffrey Hamilton, Isabella, Sofia, Ian and Luciana Putorti and Denise Burke (Steve); four stepchildren, Lynn Passet (Ellen) of Findlay, Ohio, Linda Duchess of Monroe, Tenn., Dr. Eric Duchess of Geneva, N.Y., and Donald Duchess (Annette) of Odessa, Fla.; eight stepgrandchildren; three brothers, Tony Putorti (Fran) of Canonsburg, William Purtorti (Barbara) of Grove City and James Putorti (Faith) of Eldorado, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.