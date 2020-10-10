Carmina Sarracino, of Burgettstown, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Cranberry, where she had been residing the past four years, at the age of 96.

She was the beloved wife of Dominick Sarracino, who passed away November 9, 1988; and was the devoted mother of their three children, Lisa, Lori and Daryl. Lisa is married to her husband Albert Boucek and they have two children, Ashley who is married to Matthew Turner and Chelsea who is engaged to Timothy Walters. Lori also has two children, Justin and Lauren. Lauren is married to Christopher Nie. Daryl is married to Pamela Coratto.

Carmina was born to Mauro and Josephine Bango. Her parents immigrated to this country from Spain and they had six children, five daughters and one son. Carmina first worked as a hair stylist at Serafina's, her sister's salon in Burgettstown. She married Dominick and stayed home to raise her family while he started a new business called Sarracino Auto Sales on Main Street. After Dominick's passing, Carmina went to work with her son Daryl at the car dealership for many years. Carmina has one surviving sister, Lela, married to Louis Dagostino. They have two children, Dana and Louis. Louis is married to Karen.

Carmina will be terribly missed by her family and friends. Her family meant everything to her. She displayed kindness, a willingness to help others and a desire to work hard. She knew how to be a good listener. She lived the Christian life she taught her family and she loved to laugh and have fun. All of this leaves quite an example for her family to follow. We miss her so much but we know we will be together with her in Heaven some day.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the services and interment in the Fairview Cemetery were held privately for Mrs. Sarracino's immediate family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Carmina Sarracino can be sent to Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 1325 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.