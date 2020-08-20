Carmon H. DeFurio, 96, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in his home. He was born September 30, 1923, in Washington, a son of the late Charles and Rose Marie Revella DeFurio.

Mr. DeFurio had been employed as a financial supervisor for Civic Finance in Canonsburg for 43 years until his retirement. He was a 1943 graduate of Washington High School and was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.

Mr. DeFurio enjoyed working outside around his home, planting his flowers and playing cards with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. DeFurio served in the United States Army during World War II as a paratrooper receiving the Good Conduct Medal, and was a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

On November 1, 1947, he married Betty Duvall DeFurio, who died in May of 1992. On April 28, 2001, he married Barbara Smith Orlosky DeFurio, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert (Susan) DeFurio and Donald (Sueann) DeFurio; a sister, Rose Marie (Jan) Koontz; five grandchildren, Brad (Leanna) DeFurio, Carrie (Tom) Miaskiewicz, Christie DeFurio, David DeFurio and Roger (Samantha) DeFurio; five great-grandchildren, Zoey DeFurio, Cannon Kosloski, Charlotte DeFurio, Jack DeFurio and Oliver Miaskiewcz; four stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Orlosky, Patrick (Kellie) Orlosky, Timothy Orlosky and Robert Orlosky; a stepdaughter, Mary Ann (Charles) Beam; 11 stepgrandchildren, Steven (Christine) Orlosky, Kevin (Leanne) Orlosky, Mark (Jamie) Orlosky, Daniel Orlosky, Melissa (Daniel) Glancy, Nicole (Sean) Smith, Diana Marie Beam, Ryan Orlosky, Eric Orlosky, Tiffani Orlosky and Ethan Orlosky; eight stepgreat-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Connor, Evan, Logan and Emmalyn Orlosky, Aiden Smith and Andrew Glancy. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Mr. DeFurio was preceded in death by a brother, Chester DeFurio; and a sister, Antoinette Welsh.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Services and burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Citizens Library, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

