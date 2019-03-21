Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Deyell.

Carol A. Deyell, 61, of Washington, died Monday, March 18, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born June 12, 1957, in Washington, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Harps Clark.

Carol received an Associate degree from University of Phoenix and worked for 84 Lumber as an accounts payable clerk.

She was a member of the Red Eagle Village, a Native American group in McDonald.

Carol enjoyed sewing and crocheting and loved to teach kids and loved her dogs too.

On December 16, 1988, she married Robert A. Deyell, who survives.

Also surviving are her children, Victoria M. Medina of Clarksville, Tenn., Elizabeth D. (Christopher) Ondrejko of Washington and Jesse J. Bedillion of Washington; two sisters, Melody (Donnie) Cunningham of Washington and Lisa (Brian) Hennick of Florida; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson of Wauseon, Ohio, Austin Marshall of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Isabella Medina and Christian Medina of Clarksville, Tenn., Caden, Rylee, Morgan and Nolan Ondrejko of Washington; two great-grandchildren, Leonardo and Ophelia Celeste; nieces and nephew, Edward Clark, Christina (William) Smith, Tiffany Connor and Sydney Hennick.; adopted daughter, Stephanie (James) Sobien of Austintown, Ohio; children Cadence, Xander, Devin and Jamie Jo.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 94, Meadow Lands, PA 15347 or

www.angelridgeanimalrescue.org.

Additional information and guest book are available at

www.NealFuneralHome.com.