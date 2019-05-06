Carol A. Mihalek, 73, of Cecil, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living.

She was born June 14, 1945, in Canonsburg, daughter of the late John T. and Bertha Berger Bartkus.

She was a member of St. Mary Parish and Granish Club and former member of Cecil American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, watching the Steelers play, word games and good food, friends and conversation.

She worked as a customer service clerk for E.W. Curry Corporate Express.

Surviving are sister Barbara J. Ventresca of Cecil; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Frank Mihalek, who died June 29, 2007.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Cecil, with Father David Rumbold officiating.

Private interment will be held in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.