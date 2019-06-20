Carol Ann Richner Gallagher of Lawrence died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Carol was born in Williamsport, where she graduated from Williamsport High School.

Carol was the founder of Crossroad Florist in McMurray, where she could be found most days for all of its 38 years. Carol was a pioneer in women-owned business. When she first opened her shop, she could not even buy a delivery vehicle without her husband's signature. To those who knew Carol, it should come as no surprise that she steadfastly refused and she petitioned the bank until her business was granted credit on its own merit.

Her favorite time of year was the Christmas season. She loved to decorate her shop and her home. She also loved to entertain friends and family during this festive season, spreading joy and love to all.

In 1960, Carol married the man who called her the love of his life, M. Joseph, and they had three children, Deborah (Michael) Carso, Kathryn (Kris) Wilhoit and Matthew (Analiz). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Joseph (Molly) Carso and Katelyn and Kristopher Wilhoit; a sister-in-law, Peggy Privott; a nephew; a niece; and several cousins. Her family was always her biggest priority and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Carol was a longtime member of St. Benedict the Abbott Church.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. Burial will take place Monday, June 24, in Twin Hills Cemetery, Montoursville.

