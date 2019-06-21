Carol Ann Weekley (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Weekley.
Service Information
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA
15313
(724)-632-5454
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
a Blessing Service
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Street
Beallsville, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol Ann Weekley, 78, of Beallsville, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Mon Valley Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Pomiecko.

A homemaker, Carol also served as an auxiliary police officer for the Cleveland Police Department.

She enjoyed cooking shows, crocheting, dot-to-dot and word search puzzles. Family was always her biggest priority and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Weekley was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish and attended the St. Agnes Campus. She loved the Lord and was very proud of her Catholic faith.

On May 7, 2000 she married Edward R. Weekley, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are five children, William Rhodes Jr. (Sandy) of Cleveland, Ohio, Greg Rhodes (Sherri) of Washington, Carol Rhodes of Cleveland, Ohio, Joyce Beightol (Chuck) of Elyria, Ohio and Mary Elizabeth Rhodes of Beallsville; stepson, Loren R. Weekley (Roxanne) of Denbo; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Flash and Gypsy, her two cats, and her dog Lucy.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a stepson, Kevin E. Weekley; one brother, Sonny Pomiecko; and her first husband, William Rhodes Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas, Administrator, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.