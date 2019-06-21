Carol Ann Weekley, 78, of Beallsville, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Mon Valley Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Pomiecko.

A homemaker, Carol also served as an auxiliary police officer for the Cleveland Police Department.

She enjoyed cooking shows, crocheting, dot-to-dot and word search puzzles. Family was always her biggest priority and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Weekley was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish and attended the St. Agnes Campus. She loved the Lord and was very proud of her Catholic faith.

On May 7, 2000 she married Edward R. Weekley, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are five children, William Rhodes Jr. (Sandy) of Cleveland, Ohio, Greg Rhodes (Sherri) of Washington, Carol Rhodes of Cleveland, Ohio, Joyce Beightol (Chuck) of Elyria, Ohio and Mary Elizabeth Rhodes of Beallsville; stepson, Loren R. Weekley (Roxanne) of Denbo; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Flash and Gypsy, her two cats, and her dog Lucy.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a stepson, Kevin E. Weekley; one brother, Sonny Pomiecko; and her first husband, William Rhodes Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas, Administrator, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.