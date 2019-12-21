Carol Anne Gessner Majernik, 77, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Majernik; her loving son, Derek; and two sisters, Shirley Waddell of Whitehall and Joyce Jenkins (Tom) of Bethel Park; beloved aunt of Catherine Waddell (Devin Caswell) of Avon, Ohio and Colin and Brandon Jenkins of Bethel Park; great aunt of Scarlett and twins, Violet and Rose Caswell. She is also survived by Richard's brother, Michael Majernik of Aliquippa; and sister, Barbara Beach of Maryland; and a dear friend, Kansis Neff.

Carol was born in Sharon September 14, 1942, to Gilbert Gessner and Anne Tikey Gessner. She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1960 and from Slippery Rock State College in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She then went on to earn a Master's Degree from Duquesne University. Carol taught elementary school for seven years in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District. After her marriage, she moved to Brownsville and became a substitute teacher for many school districts and also for the Intermediate Unit. Carol was a golfer and enjoyed playing at Nemacolin Country Club on ladies day and with her husband and son. Carol loved cats and dogs and was on the Board of Directors at the Fayette Friends of Animals. She did much volunteer work for the shelter and fostered many animals over the years, as well as having many cats and dogs of her own. During her illness, her son Derek drove her to her medical appointments and helped her care for her six cats and her dog, Rosie.

Friends will be received in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 10 a.m. Monday where a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating.

Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals at 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.