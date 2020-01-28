Carol Claybaugh, 76, of Fallowfield Township, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, while surrounded by her family. She was a daughter of the late Mary and Michael Sematic.

Carol is survived by her husband, Gerald F. Claybaugh Jr.; her sons, Brendan (wife Tracy), Brodie (wife Becky); and her grandchildren, Brenna, Braedan, Benjamin, Logan and Royce. In addition, Carol is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and John Gombala; and her sister-in-law, Geraldine Yowonske.

Carol was a graduate of Charleroi High School. As a Charleroi High School Cougar Marching Band alumna, she was the featured twirler and drum major. While marching and twirling with pride, one of her most memorable events was leading the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City in 1960. In 1962, Carol twirled for the Pittsburgh Steelers cheer leading squad, The Steelerettes, as the Steeler Strutter. She was founding member of the Mon Valley Super Stars (Candy Stripers) baton twirling group of Charleroi in 1962. The Super Star students marched and twirled in parades, festivals, shows and competitions for 57 years. Carol was an instructor and sponsor of the Charleroi Area High School Majorette, Color Guard, and Cougarette teams of the Cougar marching band for almost three decades. She was also a National Baton Twirling Association judge. Carol loved teaching and twirling baton which she most often called her art form. Most importantly, she loved all of her students and all the great times they had together.

Carol was the Vice President of the Charleroi Area School District Education Foundation Board. Membership and affiliations include Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce-Team Charleroi Promotions and Blast From the Past show committees, Charleroi American Legion Post 22 Ladies Auxiliary and Mary Mother of the Church Charleroi.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 235 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, 724-489-9551, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at the Charleroi Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Church. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the Charleroi Area School District Education Foundation Board. Please visit www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences. Carol received wonderful care from the Doctors and nurses of Allegheny General Hospital Neurological Staff and the staff of Mt. Macrina Short Term Stay Rehabilitation Center.