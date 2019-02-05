Carol D. Antill, 77, of Washington, died on Monday, February 4, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on December 11, 1941, in Houston, a daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Gump Dufresne.

Mrs. Antill attended Chartiers-Houston schools, and was a member of First Christian Church in West Alexander.

Carol's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On December 6, 1958, she married Carroll T. Antill, who survives. They celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage this past December.

Surviving are three children, Joyce D. Duke, of Claysville, Michael L. (Karen) Antill of Columbus, Ohio, and Karen E. (Mark) Duke, of Columbus, Ohio; four siblings, Gloria (Andrew) Szallar of Washington, Nancy (Paul) Krupzig of Hickory, James (Diane) Dufresne of Meadowlands and Sandra Myers of Washington; five grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 11 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at the time of services, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Dennis Arnold officiating.

Entombment in the Washington Cemetery Mausoleum, will follow.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

