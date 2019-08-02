Carol D. Carter, 75, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Washington Hospital Greene.

Carol was born September 4, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Carlton L. and Nancy Thompson Darling.

She received a bachelor's degree from Otterbein College in 1965 and a master's degree from Michigan Technological University in 1969. Carol went on to teach mathematics at Penn State's Fayette campus and at Waynesburg College and was a long time substitute teacher in the local public school districts. Later, she worked as a computer programmer and assisted her husband in a mining consulting business.

Carol was a faithful member of the Waynesburg First United Methodist Church, where she played in the bell choir and actively participated in many charitable endeavors. She was quick to volunteer her time and effort to most any worthy cause that presented itself. Her adventuresome spirit led her on a mission trip to Russia and a tour of the Holy Land. Carol loved to meet people and hear their stories. She enjoyed the outdoors and supported conservation as a long-standing member of the Isaac Walton League of America, having served on the board of the local chapter for many years.

Carol was always up for a challenge, which is likely how she managed to stay married to husband George for 52 years. She is survived by her husband; son, Wesley (Lisa) Carter; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Samantha; and brothers Douglas (Jan) and Gregory.

Carol was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl (Wes) Kern.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Cherry Door, c/o Auxiliary Greene, 350 Bonar Avenue, Waynesburg, PA 15370, which provides tuition support for medical students.