Carol Deneen Metcalf, 65, of Greensboro, formerly of Carmichaels, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Carol was born August 17, 1954, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Louise Hickle Hogue.

On May 22, 1976, Carol married Dennis J. Metcalf, who died in 2004.

Mrs. Metcalf was a graduate of Slippery Rock University and worked as a contract review administrator for Baxter International Corporation and several other companies, until her retirement.

She was an avid reader and crafter.

Carol is survived by three children, Tara Dawn Donai (Jeremy) of Morgantown, Brian Douglas Metcalf (Rachel) of Greensboro and Melissa Jane Cramer (Craig) of Myerstown; three beloved grandchildren, Addison and Jeremy Jr. Donai and Connor Cramer; and a sister, Linda Taylor of Springfield, Ill.

Carol was an organ donor so that others will see and live.

Private services will be held in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.