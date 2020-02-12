Carol Gene Zollars, 84, of Waynesburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.

She was born July 1, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James Russell Zollars Sr., and Edna Mildred Barnhart Zollars. She resided most of her life in Waynesburg and Boston, Mass.

She graduated from Waynesburg High School. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she served for six years. Carol later attended nursing school in Boston.

She worked as a nurse at the Walford E. Fernald School for the Mentally Handicapped in Waltham, Mass. Upon retirement, Carol returned to Waynesburg, where she volunteered at the preschool in the Central Greene School District.

Carol was a member of the Rices Landing United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboard and singing.

She was one of 12 children and is survived by four sisters, Dolores Cox of Carmichaels, Donna Harrier of Detroit, Mich., Billie Zollars of Uniontown and Cheryl Wise of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Ivanore Foster, Wilma Deary, Patricia Mathason, Judith Adamson and Bonnie Cain, and two brothers, James Zollars and Robert Zollars.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by inurnment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

