Carol Hensley, 73, of Washington, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She died peacefully, succumbing to congestive heart failure, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Angeline and Anthony "Tony" Luppino September 14, 1946.

She is survived by her four children, Angie, Sonya, Gary and Dan; and four grandchildren.

My mom was an amazing woman. In fact, she was irresistible. Her impressively sharp and lighting fast wit, her compassion for others, and her natural inclination to "jump right in" and not overly worry about consequences made her impossibly fun – and people naturally gravitated to her. Wherever she went, she was the life of the party. Mom could get in an elevator with four strangers, and come out with four new friends. She loved cooking, music, writing, politics and being with her family. She had a style all her own, in every way. She was a deeply spiritual woman. Her home was filled with a variety of different religious and spiritually inspired art and sculptures – she learned from the teachings of many faiths.

I know if I asked her now, how she would like to be remembered, she would say not by her achievements (which were numerous) but by the love of her family. Of all the ways we could describe my mom, Carol Hensley, she was loved.

Funeral arrangements for Carol Hensley are on hold until it is safe to gather in large groups, because mom loved a party!