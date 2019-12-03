Carol Jean Jacoby Andy, 74, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly from health complications Monday, December 2, 2019, in her home.

Carol was born in Greensburg February 18, 1945.

Carol was the only child of the late Margaret and Charles Jacoby and was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Erica Lynn.

She graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1963 and was an active member of the class reunion committee. Following high school, Carol attended and graduated with a degree in secretarial science from Robert Morris College, where she met her husband, with whom she had been married for 52 years.

Carol is survived by her husband, Ralph B. Andy; her daughters, Ami Andy Hillebrand (Tim) and Erin E. Andy; and her three grandchildren, Luke, Parker and Charli, all of Washington.

Carol was an active member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church and served as a past elder and clerk of sessions and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for many years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her life as a supportive wife and devoted mother and grandmother. Before her declining health, Carol enjoyed entertaining often and was always eager to travel with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid lover of all sports, with her favorite team being the Pittsburgh Penguins. A favorite pastime of hers was researching the genealogy of both the Andy and Jacoby family histories. In recent years, Carol's greatest enjoyment was a love for her grandchildren and spending her winters and free time in Bonita Springs, Fla., with family and friends.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, in Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 23 Manse Street, Washington, with the Rev. David Stammerjohn officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.