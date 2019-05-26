Carol J. Johnston, 69, of Washington, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 16, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Blair E. and Alice M. Medlen Carpenter.

Mrs. Johnston was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School. She was employed as a teller at Northwest Bank (formerly First Federal Savings and Loan of Carnegie), from where she retired.

Mrs. Johnston was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 318 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 175. She enjoyed cooking, camping and traveling. Mrs. Johnston will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her fiancé, Edward H. Wiszczor Sr. of Washington; a daughter, Jennifer J. McMullen of Washington; a sister, Ellie Grabiak of Washington; two granddaughters, Chelsea (Alex) Johnson of Washington and Brianna Desmond of Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Donna Carpenter of Washington. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by two brothers, Blair "Jim" Carpenter and George Carpenter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, May 28, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Burial will be private. The Women of the Moose Chapter 318 will render a service at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.