Carol Jane Chwala, 67, of Paris, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She was born February 29, 1952, in Grafton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willis C. and Betty Lou Midcap Alkie.

Carol was a member of Paris Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a Deacon.

Her previous employment included being an exercise instructor at Curves, in Florence.

Surviving are her husband, Walter Gregory "Greg" Chwala; daughter Candie Cook (Cheryl Sowers) of Robinson Township; sons James Burdette (Angie) of Lakeland, Fla.; brother Larry D. Alkire (Patricia) of Weirton, W.Va.; stepdaughter Suzanne Holt (Steven) of Clinton; stepson Gregory Luke Chwala (James Henderson) of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Jordan (Dwayne), Justin (Ashley), Kiersten, Travis and Tristan Holt.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. Additional visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, in Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, with the Rev. Dr. Christina Hosler presiding. Interment will follow in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021. ww.steelandwolfe.com