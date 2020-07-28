Carol Jean Coleman, 78, of Canonsburg, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in North Strabane Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

She was born March 23, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Edward and Helen Perkins Johnson.

Mrs. Coleman was a 1960 graduate of Bridgeville High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania.

She had most recently worked for Bubbles, Bears and Books Day Care in Canonsburg and previously worked for SKC, Inc. in Eighty Four.

Carol was a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Houston, where she was part of the worship team and had worked as a receptionist. She served on the Board of Directors for Central Christian Academy, and the Christian Outreach Program in Washington.

Mrs. Coleman loved to sing and loved working at the day care center.

On June 29, 1962, she married James H. "Mike" Coleman, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Michelle R. Kansky (William) of Mclean, Va.; a son, Marlon R. Coleman (Jessica) of Smyrna, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ian Kansky, Olivia Kansky and Cameron Coleman; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Michael Robert Coleman; three brothers, Harold Lovett, William Lovett and Donald Griffin; and a sister, Connie Lovett.

All services are private and have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.