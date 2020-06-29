Carol Kay Greer Crosson, 79, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her daughters home.

She was born on November 5, 1940, in Williston, N.D., a daughter of the late William "Glen" and Maxine Greer. She spent her early childhood on her Aunt Mable and Uncle Clem Loucks' farm which she talked of fondly.

Carol graduated with a degree from Minot State Teachers College in 1962. She met her then husband, George R. Crosson, and started a family with the birth of their first daughter, Sheila Ann. They moved to Washington, in 1967 where she went on to teach at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Pittsburgh. After having her second daughter, Stefany Kay, she worked as an Executive Assistant for Brockway Glass and went back to teaching at Penn Commercial, both in Washington. In 1985 she found her "niche" while working at the YWCA of Washington County. She started as a friendly face at the front desk and worked her way to the board room where she retired as the Executive Director in 2002. She continued to remain engaged with the community by serving as a member of the advisory board of the Neighborhood Drug Awareness Corps (NDAC) and as treasurer for several terms for the Health and Welfare Council of Washington County after her retirement.

She was a cancer survivor, a pillar of strength, and most importantly, a loving Grama to three grandchildren who adored her. She played the piano, enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and in her later years enjoyed Mahjong on her IPad. She was an avid card player and belonged to a ladies Card Club for over 40 years.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Crosson of Tidioute, and Stefany Cotter (Joseph) of Vienna, Va.; two grandchildren of whom she was especially proud, Gavin Cotter and Colin Cotter; several nieces and nephews and multiple extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sisters, Lynda Aguilar and Glenda Kinn (Reon); and her beloved granddaughter, Carly Ann Sanders.

No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory to the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children in honor of her granddaughter Carly Ann by visiting www.wpsbc.org or by calling 1-412-621-0100.

