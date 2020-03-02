Carol Kristene Keller, 72, of Masontown and formerly of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was born May 12, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Marge Thomas Galloway.

Mrs. Keller was a nurse's assistant at Tedrows Rest Home, worked at the Iron Skillet, loved bingo, gospel music and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, David Eugene Keller Sr.; her children, Ed Patterson and wife Marsha of Zanesville, Ohio, Sherry Bennett and husband Mikey of Washington, Mitzie Blake and husband Josh of Moundsville, W.Va., and Michael Patterson of Moundsville; a granddaughter, Kristy Martin and husband Mike of Masontown, whom Mrs. Keller and her husband, Jim, raised as their daughter; a stepdaughter, Stacy Failor and husband Chad of Shermans Dale; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers, Terry Galloway and wife Janet of Washington, Bill Galloway and wife Robin of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a sister, Lashell Moon of Westbrook, Maine.

She was also preceded in death by her former husband, James Rogers, and her daughter, Brenda Patterson Wright-Durbin.

