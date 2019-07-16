Carol L. Berthold, 79, of McDonald, passed Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was born November 4, 1939, in McDonald, a daughter of Carl J. and Marguerite Allison Lohman.

Mrs. Berthold was a graduate of McDonald High School. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her master's degree in library science from Carnegie Institute of Technology. She worked for Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh as the head librarian for more than 30 years.

On November 2, 1968, she married Alvin Berthold, who died November 7, 2012.

Carol loved dancing, ice skating and traveling with her husband to Portland, Maine.

Surviving are a sibling, a niece and nephew.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, July 17, at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Public Library, 52 4th Street, McDonald, PA 15057, or the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, 150 N. McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057.