Carol L. Knight, 79, of Fredricktown, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg. She was born July 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Edward and Edna King Parfitt.

Ms. Knight attended Jefferson-Morgan High School.

Surviving are a sister, Charlene Kramer and husband Scot of Jefferson; three children, Christine Lewis and husband Bill Jr. of Carmichaels, Robin Knight of Lyle, Ill., and Robert Knight of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Tiffany Huffman and husband Ryan of Waynesburg, Ryan Knight of Waynesburg; great-grandsons Ethan Huff and Corey Huff, both of Holbrook.

Deceased is a grandson, Tim Huff of Waynesburg.

There will be no viewing and graveside service will be private.