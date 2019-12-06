Carol Lee Jackson, 72, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Premier Health Center.

She was born June 28, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Miller.

Carol worked as an aide at Western Center.

She enjoyed bingo, gambling at the casino, jigsaw puzzles and baking. She loved spending time with family and friends and organized the family reunion every year.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Jackson and Randy (Cathy) Jackson, both of Washington; two daughters, Robin Jackson and Rhonda (Charley) Berry, both of Washington; three brothers, Billy Miller of Washington, Joseph Miller of Washington and David Miller of Daisytown; two sisters, Katherine Bryant of Ohio and Barbara Bush of Houston; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her siblings, George, Tommy, Janie, Eileen, Edna, Ethel, Mary, Jimmy and Gordon.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, with the Rev. Lance Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

