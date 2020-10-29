Carol Marie Lyon, 76, of Washington, died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, following a lengthy illness.

She was born March 2, 1944, in Pontiac, Michigan, a daughter of the late Buford DeWitt Hart and Eleanor Mae Grosjean Hart.

A 1961 graduate of Waterford Township (Michigan) High School, Mrs. Lyon earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Eastern Michigan University in 1965. From 1965-1967, she was an elementary school teacher in the Adams Township (Michigan) School District. In 1967, she left the paid workforce in order to raise her children. Mr. And Mrs. Lyon moved their family to the Washington area in 1976, where she continued to be a stay-at-home mom until 1988. In 1991, Mrs. Lyon graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She worked as a seasonal tax preparer for H&R Block from 1990 until 2002.

In the early 2000s she began splitting time between Washington and State College residences to facilitate spending time with both of her sons. After becoming widowed she became a full time resident of State College where she enjoyed attending Penn State Lady Lion basketball games.

Her hobbies included genealogy, playing bridge and making stained glass.

She moved back to Washington in September of 2019 and became a resident of Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, where the staff provided Mrs. Lyon with outstanding care.

On January 30, 1965, she married F. Monty Lyon, who died July 9, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Amy) Lyon of State College and Michael (Angie) Lyon of Canonsburg; and a granddaughter, Amanda, also of State College.

Deceased is a brother, Gerald Hart.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

