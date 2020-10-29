1/1
Carol Marie Lyon
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Marie Lyon, 76, of Washington, died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, following a lengthy illness.

She was born March 2, 1944, in Pontiac, Michigan, a daughter of the late Buford DeWitt Hart and Eleanor Mae Grosjean Hart.

A 1961 graduate of Waterford Township (Michigan) High School, Mrs. Lyon earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Eastern Michigan University in 1965. From 1965-1967, she was an elementary school teacher in the Adams Township (Michigan) School District. In 1967, she left the paid workforce in order to raise her children. Mr. And Mrs. Lyon moved their family to the Washington area in 1976, where she continued to be a stay-at-home mom until 1988. In 1991, Mrs. Lyon graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She worked as a seasonal tax preparer for H&R Block from 1990 until 2002.

In the early 2000s she began splitting time between Washington and State College residences to facilitate spending time with both of her sons. After becoming widowed she became a full time resident of State College where she enjoyed attending Penn State Lady Lion basketball games.

Her hobbies included genealogy, playing bridge and making stained glass.

She moved back to Washington in September of 2019 and became a resident of Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, where the staff provided Mrs. Lyon with outstanding care.

On January 30, 1965, she married F. Monty Lyon, who died July 9, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Amy) Lyon of State College and Michael (Angie) Lyon of Canonsburg; and a granddaughter, Amanda, also of State College.

Deceased is a brother, Gerald Hart.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved