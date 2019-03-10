Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol R. McCoy.

Carol R. McCoy, 75, of Washington, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born on June 9, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late Paul R. "Dick" Moore, and Dorothy Jean McMillan Moore.

Mrs. McCoy was a graduate of Canon McMillan High School.

In 2001, she retired as a baker for the Foodland on Jefferson Avenue.

Family was the most important thing to Carol, and her grandsons were her life.

She used to enjoy doing word search puzzles.

On June 23, 1973, she married James R. "Bob" McCoy, who died on March 27, 2009.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn M. (Rick) Couch, of Washington; a brother, Tom (Phyllis) Moore, of Washington; three sisters, Paula (the late Rich) Hallam, of Washington, Lorain (Scott) Mayer, of Washington, and Tami (Dave) Perrotta, of Washington; two grandchildren, Stephen J. (Michelle) Ringer, and Travis R. (fiance, Kaylee Merkovsky) Ringer; a great-grandchild, Evelyn Grace Ringer; a special niece, Shelly (Harry) Sargent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Robert M. "Bobby" McCoy; and a sister, Sharon McMillen.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA, where services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, with Pastor Michael Lehman officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite East 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.