Carol Roman, 75, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
She was born August 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Charles and Harriett Harris Huber.
She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Ms. Roman was a dedicated homemaker.
Surviving are her son, Charles Scott Roman of Canonsburg; brothers Richard (Dorothy) Huber of Pittsburgh, Ronald Huber of Pittsburgh and Thomas (Lorraine) Huber of Indiana; sisters Harriet Brown of Virginia and Sharon Scears of Canonsburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roman, who died April 1, 2009; brothers Walter and Charles Huber; and sisters Shirley Beppler, Patricia Rogalsky and Judy Wozniak.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to noon Friday, February 15, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Services will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.
