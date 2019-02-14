Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Roman.

Carol Roman, 75, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She was born August 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Charles and Harriett Harris Huber.

She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Ms. Roman was a dedicated homemaker.

Surviving are her son, Charles Scott Roman of Canonsburg; brothers Richard (Dorothy) Huber of Pittsburgh, Ronald Huber of Pittsburgh and Thomas (Lorraine) Huber of Indiana; sisters Harriet Brown of Virginia and Sharon Scears of Canonsburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roman, who died April 1, 2009; brothers Walter and Charles Huber; and sisters Shirley Beppler, Patricia Rogalsky and Judy Wozniak.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to noon Friday, February 15, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Services will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.