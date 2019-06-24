Carole Anne Davis, 77, of Cecil Township, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born February 12, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Martha and Joseph Rozanc.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Enrico Davis Sr.; loving mother of Robert Enrico Davis Jr., Alan Joseph (Jemin) Davis, Larry Wayne Davis, Daniel Matthew (Amanda) Davis, David Ashley (Jennifer) Davis, Tiffaney (Johnny Gallagher) Davis and Wayne (Amy) Davis; cherished grandmother of Taylor, Brandy, Cheyenne, Alaina, Alan, Matthew, Alexandria, Garrett, Megan, Danielle, Allison, Madison, Jasmine, Devin, Carielle, Caileigh, Connor, Ceighara, Leighanna, Lairah and Harper Anne; great-grandmother of Hunter, Rosalie, Penny, Dominic and Arabella; sister of Robert (Jean) Rozanc and the late Joseph Rozanc; and dear lifelong friend of Mary Boroch and Charmaine Childs. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Carole loved health and wellness and was big in nutrition. She enjoyed danicing and listening to Elvis and The Platters. She was a longtime employee at Eat'n'Park in Washington for over 20 years. But, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

