Carole B. Payton, 77, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, Washington.

She was born January 9, 1943, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Carl William Bowser Sr. and Eunice R. Turner Bowser Cox.

Carole was a member of the Clarksville Missionary Church and the Red Hatter's Club.

She had worked at the former Flushing Shirt Manufacturing Company in Waynesburg as a line walker. She had also worked after retirement in the summer months at the Nemacolin Country Club snack bar.

On November 26, 1959, she married Walter E. Payton Sr., who died November 19, 2010.

Carole and her husband Walter were foster parents for many years for many children.

Surviving are a daughter, Christine (Kerry) Clipper of Rices Landing; two sons, Timothy (Denita) Payton of Clarksville and David E. Payton of Philadelphia; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Pat West of Fredericktown, Audrey Smith of Goshen, Ind., Linda Yelenik of Mt. Morris, Sandra Glemzua of Fredericktown and Susan Hollis of Charleroi.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a son, Walter E. Payton Jr.; two brothers, Anthony Bowser and Carl Bowser Jr.; and a sister, Jackie Nesler.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, with Pastor Chuck Tracy officiating. Entombment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.Behm-funeralhomes.com.