Carole Launa Garcia, 78, of McDonald, passed Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1939, in Carnegie, a daughter of Otto and Margaret Fink Mikus.

Mrs. Garcia was a graduate of Scott Township High School. She worked at St. Clair Hospital as a secretary.

Carole enjoyed scratch off tickets, crocheting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

On April 11, 1959, she married Daniel Garcia, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Daniel A. (Nance) Garcia of Salmon, Idaho, and Denise L. (Scott) Toward of Canonsburg; two sisters, Peggy Ann Graham of Scott Township and Lori Berti of Bridgeville; and two grandchildren, Kristi and Michael Toward.

Deceased are a sister, Janet Conn, and a brother, Donald Mikus.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Friday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.