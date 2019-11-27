Carole Lee Amon Wilson, 82, of Washington, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born August 10, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late Robert Reed Amon and Dorothy Clare Hart Amon.

A graduate of Washington High School, Mrs. Wilson worked at Hazel Atlas and then in the mailroom of the Observer-Reporter, retiring after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed drawing and loved woodworking.

On January 23, 1959, she married Clarence William Wilson, who died February 1, 2003.

Surviving are a son, Robert R. (Debra) Wilson of Washington; a daughter, Colette I. (Thomas) Phillips of Washington; four grandchildren, Zachary (Lindsey) Gault, James D. Maier Jr., Missy (Dean) Dryer and Amy (Mike) Dzurko; six great-grandchildren, James D. Maier III, Elijah Maier, Kora Maier, Kendley Maier, Eli Gault and Samuel Gault; one great-great-grandson, Josiah Lowe; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Jean Gregg and Dorothy Plymire; and a grandson, Zackery Maier.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.