Carole Ruch Watkins, 85, of Carroll Township, died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital, after a lingering illness.

She was born Saturday, June 16, 1934, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Claude and Edna Shomo Ruch.

The family moved shortly to Pittsburgh, where Carole graduated from Oakland Catholic High School and enrolled in Carlow University (then Mt. Mercy College), graduating in 1956 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. While there, she served an internship at Falk Clinic under Dr. Jonas Salk.

Mrs. Watkins earned an master of education degree from California University in 1977.

For 16 years, Mrs. Watkins and her husband, Dr. John Pierce Watkins, served as first lady and president at California University of Pennsylvania.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Dr. John P. Watkins of Charleroi; son John G. Watkins and wife Amy of Monongahela; daughter Jennifer Watkins (John Soares) of Fredericksburg, Va.; and her beloved grandson, Jacob Watkins of Monongahela.

She was preceded in death by her precious grandson, John Brooks Watkins; her sister, Rita Shields; and her brother, Claude Ruch.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 10:15 a.m., the time of prayers of transfer, Wednesday, February 19, in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Andrew the Apostle, Charleroi campus, with Father Kevin Dominik as celebrant

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foundation for Cal U., 250 University Avenue, California, PA 15419. Please put John Brooks Watkins in the memo line of your check.

To sign the register book or leave condolences, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.