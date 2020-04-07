Caroline F. Cole, 82, of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in ManorCare, Peters Township.

She was born December 1, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Aglio Amato Sr.

Mrs. Cole was a 1955 graduate of California Area High School.

She was employed for many years as a secretary in the Student Activities Office of California University of Pennsylvania.

Caroline was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Mrs. Cole enjoyed sewing, baking, spending time with her grandchildren, and playing the lottery.

On April 28, 1973, she married Guy Cole Sr., who died September 21, 2009. They celebrated 36 years of marriage.

Surviving are two children, Carol Jo Bevans (Dennis) of Fredericktown and Guy Cole Jr. (Danielle) of Carnegie; five grandchildren, Emilee and Ashley Bevans, Caitlyn and Zalayna Cole, and Beighly Knapp; two brothers, Anthony Amato of Pleasant Hills and James Amato (Kathy) of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are one sister, Josephine Trainer; and three brothers, Carl, Samuel and Joseph Jr. Amato.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. Interment will be in Beallsville Cemetery.

