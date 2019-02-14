Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Jean Lanik Carson.

Caroline Jean Lankin Carson, 92, of Washington, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019.

She was born May 15, 1926, in Bentleyville, to the late Emil and Louise Richter Lanik.

She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Myron Carson for 63 years; loving mother of Barry Everett Carson and Karen Jean (Richard) Torre; and cherished grandmother of Steven Richard Torre and Carrie Ann Torre.

She was preceded in death by five siblings.

After graduating from high school, Caroline worked for the War Department. She was a business owner and book keeper in Peters Township. She enjoyed baking and sewing. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, in Forest Lawn Gardens, 3739 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

