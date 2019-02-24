Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Wheatley.

Carolyn A. Wheatley, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1959 and a longtime employee of Brockway Glass. She was also a member of the Arms Club and Elks Lodge 776. She was an avid dartball player and a lover of all things Black and Gold.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Julia and Leo "Lucky" Stockley; brother Paul Stockley; and husband, John R Wheatley.

Survived by her sister, Janie (Alan) Leshor; daughter Kim (William) Fischer; son John R (Dana) Wheatley II; grandchildren Jerod (Megan) Plovic, Kerri (Brian) Long and Erik Fischer; great-grandchildren Lilli, Trevor, Madison, KJ, Hunter, Ryder and Kerwin; and nephews Scott and Brad Leshor.

In observance of her final wishes, there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Southwest PA Pugs with Special Needs at www.swpapug.org or PO Box 580 Donora, PA 15033.