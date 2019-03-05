Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Faieta.

Carolyn Ann Faieta, 72, of Vestaburg, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

She was born January 10, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Nicklaus Vargo.

Mrs. Faieta was a 1964 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School and a 1965 graduate of Penn Commercial, where she earned an associate's degree in accounting. In 1990, she graduated from Greene County Vo-Tech Practical Nursing Program.

She was employed by Faieta's Bar and Restaurant in Vestaburg, where she assisted in operating the family business with her father-in-law. She was also employed by Manor Care Nursing Home and Albert Gallatin Home Health Care.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Fredericktown Campus, and was also a longtime member of Vestaburg-New Hill Joint Sewer Authority.

Carolyn was known for her "witty personality." She very much enjoyed spending time with her immediate family, especially watching her grandchildren's sports and other activities. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, social media with friends and family, watching Jeopardy, QVC for the "deal of the day" and cooking shows. Carolyn was an excellent cook, always preparing specialty meals for Christmas and Easter dinners. She made the best macaroni and cheese.

Surviving are two children, son Scott Faieta (Susan) of Malden and daughter Lisa Faieta of California; three grandchildren, Dominic (Sal) Faieta and Gino Faieta, both of Malden, and Brittany Cole of Queens, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Butch Vargo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd., where a prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys and/or Mt. Macrina Manor, both of Uniontown.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.