Carolyn Elizabeth Shuman (1939 - 2020)
Obituary
Carolyn Elizabeth Gooding Shuman, 80, of Washington, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 24, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late William Gooding and Grace Elizabeth Mosier Gooding.

Mrs. Shuman worked in food service at the Washington County Health Center for 15 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, cooking, watching horse racing and scratch-off lottery tickets.

Mrs. Shuman was Protestant by faith.

In August 1957, she married Lewis Franklin Shuman Sr., who died April 26, 2011.

They had three children, Pamela "Sue" (Dan) Huggins of Washington, the late Lewis F. (Teresa) Shuman Jr., who died October 25, 2019, and Randy (Nicole) Shuman of Eighty Four.

Surviving are 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Gooding (the late Kenneth) Hatfield; four nephews; and three nieces.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, with the Rev. Donald Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Chartiers Hill Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 4, 2020
