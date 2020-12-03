Carolyn L. Rose, 73, of Washington, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born May 27, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late Andrew J. Rose and Elizabeth J. West Rose.

Ms. Rose was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School. She worked for the City of Baltimore (Maryland) as well as Greyhound Bus in Baltimore and retired from Ross Mould.

She was a very involved member of Nazareth Baptist Church and a proud member of its choir. Ms. Rose adored her nieces and nephews and loved to read.

Surviving are three siblings, Andrea M. Rose of Harrisburg, Marva R. Hunter (the late Charles) of Wheeling and Danny A. (Diane) Rose of Washington; and nieces and nephews Dana Rose, Shawn (Tonya) Rose, Tiffany Rose, Stacy Hunter, Michael Hunter, Christopher Hunter, Jasmine Rose, Chelsey Rose and Andrew Rose.

Deceased is a brother, Robert E. Rose.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

